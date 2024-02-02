"I Mallikarjuna Kharge Give You My word that..."; Two veteran leaders clashed in Rajya Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget in Parliament on Thursday, emphasizing that the budget will focus on reforms for the next financial year without making people-oriented announcements. The finance minister increased capital expenditure by 11% to Rs 11.11 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25, with no change in the rates of direct and indirect taxes, including import duties. Consequently, there will be no alteration in the income tax slab. The ruling party lauded the budget, while the opposition criticized it. Meanwhile, during the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha, a verbal clash between Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP Union Minister Piyush Goyal unfolded.

A confrontation between two senior leaders in the Rajya Sabha arose over the attack on late Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and subsequent events. Congress party leader and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns about the ongoing political turmoil in Jharkhand, highlighting the situation in Bihar and Jharkhand.

In response, BJP leader Piyush Goyal criticized the Congress, stating, "It is shameful for the Congress to support the accused of corruption and accuse us when corruption is in the DNA of Congress itself."

In the same session, a verbal exchange over patriotism occurred between the two leaders. Piyush Goyal accused the Congress of attempting to divide the country, to which Mallikarjun Kharge responded by affirming the Congress's commitment to the nation and its opposition to any attempts to divide the country, regardless of the party involved.