‘I may forgive, people of Bharat will not’, PM Modi to Cong-RJD on late mother’s abuse  

Patna, Sep 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday turned emotional while sharing his pain and anguish over name-calling of his late mother from the Congress-RJD stage during their recent ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar. His emotional outburst, during a virtual address to the Jeevika Didis, was, however, marked with a warning -- “he may forgive the abusers, but the people of Bihar and Bharat won’t”.

It was during the launch of Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh, a platform that will help Jeevika Didis with funds, that the Prime Minister looked visibly moved while sharing his agony and suffering on his late mother getting abused and humiliated on a political stage.

“You all know that my mother is no longer in this world. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. My mother, who had nothing to do with politics, was subjected to vile abuses from the RJD-Congress platform. This is deeply saddening, painful, and distressing,” PM Modi said.

“What was the fault of that mother that she was made to hear such vile abuses?” he asked.

Abuses were hurled at the Prime Minister’s mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Darbhanga, from the stage featuring Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav’s posters; however, neither of them was present at the venue when the incident happened.

Slamming the Congress-RJD alliance, PM Modi said the mentality that abuses mothers, the mentality that abuses sisters looks down upon women as weak human beings. It is this mindset that treats women as objects of exploitation and oppression.

The Prime Minister further said that whenever the dispensations with anti-woman mentality have come to power, "our mothers, sisters, daughters have had to endure the most suffering".

PM Modi further stressed the respect given to mothers, particularly in Bihar, where 'Chhatti Maiya' is worshipped, and stated that people won’t forgive such abusive acts.

“I want to tell those who abused my mother in front of the people of Bihar -- Modi might forgive you once, but the land of Bihar and India has never tolerated the insult to a mother,” he said.

PM Modi also asked people to demand answers from the RJD and Congress over abusive slogans against mothers during all upcoming public meetings and rallies.

Notably, the person who hurled expletives at PM Modi’s mother was arrested days later, but RJD or Congress have yet to express regret or tender an apology over the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor