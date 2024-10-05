I only fear God & people, not Siddaramaiah: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Oct 5 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that he only fears God and the people and not the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“Who should be afraid of whom? Siddaramaiah is not a ghost. I don’t fear him. I don’t even fear real ghosts. Siddaramaiah should know this,” the Union Minister told media persons.

“No one can scare me. I only fear God and the people of this land. Even if lakhs of people like Siddaramaiah come, I won’t be scared,” the Union Minister added.

He said that he joined active politics through hard work, with the support of party workers and the blessings of the people.

“I haven’t used Siddaramaiah’s name to build my political career. Siddaramaiah himself was under the shadow of my party workers and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda,” he claimed.

He added that no ‘false’ case can scare him and he is not afraid of arrests.

When asked if filing an FIR was a strategy to intimidate him, Kumaraswamy said, "What else is it but intimidation? What's in the FIR? There's no need to discuss it. Time will give the answer. Every situation will get its response in due course."

When asked if the FIR was filed to divert attention from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Kumaraswamy said that everything is being done to divert attention.

“This government has left everything in disarray. There's no fear, respect, or regard. This is a reckless government. Discussing it is meaningless. That’s why I say time will provide the answer to the current political developments," he added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor