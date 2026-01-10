I-PAC issues statement on ED’s action, assures cooperation in probe

Kolkata, Jan 10 Amid Trinamool Congress’ hyper-reactions over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) simultaneous raid and search operations on Thursday at the office of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata and at the residence of I-PAC co-founder Pratik Jain at Loudon Street in central Kolkata, I-PAC on Friday issued an extremely guarded statement in the matter.

At the same time, I-PAC, in its statement, assured all necessary cooperation on its part as regards to the central investigative agency probe in the matter.

“Yesterday, officials from the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the I-PAC office and at the residence of our Director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata. It was a difficult and unfortunate day for a professional organisation like I-PAC. We believe this raises serious concerns and sets an unsettling precedent. Regardless, we have extended full cooperation and will continue to do so as required, engaging with the process in complete accordance and respect for the law,” the statement issued by I-PAC read.

In the statement, I-PAC authorities also claimed that since the organisation had always upheld the highest standards of professional integrity, despite what transpired on Thursday, I-PAC would remain fully committed to continuing its work unfazed and unperturbed, with consistency and accountability guided by the same purpose that has shaped us from the beginning.

In the statement, I-PAC also clarified that their roles as strategists for different political parties are limited to transparent and professional political consulting, uninfluenced by differences in political ideology.

“Over the years, I-PAC has worked in a professional advisory capacity with multiple political parties across ideologies and regions, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, All India Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, YSR Congress Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena, among others. We do not contest elections or hold political office. Our role is limited to transparent and professional political consulting, uninfluenced by differences in political ideology,” the statement issued by I-PAC read.

