I stand with farmers: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Feb 23 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that he stands with the farmers in their protest, who are demanding to enact the law for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“I stand with our farmers on this Black Day of protest against the union government. Our resolution in the Assembly echoes the voice of every farmer seeking fair prices for their crops. We demand that the union government should enact the laws ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops and honouring the Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He said that Karnataka’s commitment to profitable agriculture and supporting our ‘Annadaatas’ is unwavering.

“It’s time for unity, not conflict,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He said that the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders must remember that the food they eat is made possible only by the farmers.

“Without farmers, there will be no food on the table,” the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

He alleged that the CBI has conducted raids on the residence of former Governor Satyapal Malik and threatened him for voicing the truth about the Pulwama tragedy in which 40 soldiers were martyred.

“As Satyapal Malik was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir at the time of Pulwama attack, his allegations against the Centre cannot be ruled out,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the government led by PM Modi is not able to face the truth and is torturing him through the central investigating agencies.

“This is condemnable, the Central government must correct itself and stop atrocities on Satyapal Malik,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that PM Modi is not able to tolerate the truth and is targeting those who question him through the CBI, IT and ED and gag them.

“People of the country can see through the conspiracy,” the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor