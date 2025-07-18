I stand with Robert: LoP Gandhi calls ED chargesheet against brother-in-law 'witch hunt' 

New Delhi, July 18 Rallying behind Robert Vadra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the charge sheet against his brother-in-law was nothing but an outcome of years of ‘witch hunt’ by the Centre.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, took to social media on Friday to share his outburst against framing of charges against Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, by the central investigating agency.

LoP Gandhi said that his brother-in-law has been hounded by the BJP government for the last ten years and vowed to stand with him and his family.

“I stand with Robert, Priyanka and their children as they face yet another onslaught of malicious, politically-motivated slander and harassment,” he wrote on X.

He further said, “I know that they are all brave enough to withstand any kind of persecution and they will continue to do so with dignity. The truth will eventually prevail.”

Robert Vadra’s troubles mounted on Thursday, after the ED filed a chargesheet against him in a money laundering case linked to land deal in Haryana’s Shikohpur area.

Notably, this is for the first time that any investigating agency has filed a prosecution complaint against the 56-year-old businessman in the land deal case.

The prosecution complaint filed before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) arrayed a total of 11 accused individuals/entities in the case, including Robert Vadra and his Sky Light Hospitality, Satyanand Yajee, Kewal Singh Virk, and Onkareshwar Properties.

As per the ED’s chargesheet, Vadra's Skylight Hospitality “fraudulently” purchased 3.53 acres of land situated in the village of Shikohpur in Haryana's Gurugram district for Rs 7.5 crore from Onkareshwar Properties through “false declaration”.

The land purchase deal in question was executed in February 2008 when the Congress was at the helm in Haryana, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the chief minister.

The mutation process, which usually takes months, was done the next day. Months later, Vadra received a permit to develop a housing society on the land, and the value of the plot increased. He sold it to DLF in June at Rs 58 crore.

