I-T Department refutes reports on ITR filing date extension, Sep 15 remains deadline

New Delhi, Sep 14 The Income Tax Department on Sunday refuted reports which claimed that the date of filing tax return has been extended to September 30.

In a post on X, the I-T Department said “a fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025”.

“The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025. Taxpayers are advised to rely only on official @IncomeTaxIndia updates,” the Department further stated.

To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, “our help desk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions and Twitter/X,” it added.

In May, the IT department announced an extension of the due date for filing ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 (for income earned in financial year 2024-25) by individuals, HUFs and entities who do not have to get their accounts audited from July 31 to September 15.

Meanwhile, more than six crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for Assessment Year 2025-26 so far.

The Department shared the update on X, thanking taxpayers and tax professionals for helping achieve this milestone.

“Thank you taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as of now and still counting,” Income Tax India posted.

The Department urged those who are yet to file their returns to do so quickly to avoid last-minute rush.

“We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file at the earliest to avoid last minute rush. Let's continue this momentum!,” the I-T Department mentioned.

The consistent rise in ITR filings over the years highlights both growing compliance and the expansion of India’s tax base.

In the current filing season, the Income Tax Department has also rolled out new online utilities.

