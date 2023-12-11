I-T dept raids ex-IFA Secretary's residence in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 11 Income Tax (IT) Department sleuths are conducting marathon raids and search operations at the residence of former Indian Football Association (IFA) Secretary Utpal Gangopadhyay since Monday morning.

Sources said that the raid and search operations are being conducted in relation to Gangopadhyay’s association with a foreign liquor manufacturing entity.

The raids and search operations are being conducted at Gangopadhyay’s residence after surfacing of evidence of fund defalcation and income tax evasion.

Doubts galore that the I-T raids at the residence of Gangopadhyay has some connection with the recovery of over Rs 200 crore cash from a distillery unit allegedly linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu in Odisha's Balangir district.

It is learnt that the I-T sleuths reached Gangopadhyay’s residence at Dhakuria in South Kolkata at around 7 a.m. on Monday and till the time the report was filed, the raid and search operations were on.

The I-T sleuths were escorted by armed personnel of the central armed police forces.

It is learnt that the raiding officials are currently examining different documents related to his business that were available at his residence.

Gangopadhyay was the Secretary of IFA for three consecutive terms.

He resigned from chair in 2019 and since then, he concentrated on his business linked to the foreign liquor entity.

It is learnt that besides Gangopadhyay’s residence, I-T raids are being also conducted since Monday morning at certain other locations in South Kolkata's Ballygunge and North Kolkata's Cossipore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor