I-T Dept raids medical equipment trader at 30 locations in MP, Mumbai over suspected tax evasion

Bhopal, Sept 2 The Income Tax Department conducted raids at around 30 locations across Bhopal, Indore, and Mumbai, targeting a medical equipment trader over suspected tax evasion.

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the raids were conducted at multiple offices and establishments of Science House Medical Private Limited, which deals in medical and surgical equipment and is owned by Bhopal-based trader Rajesh Gupta.

Income Tax officials began the search around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, and it is expected to continue for several hours.

Tax officials reportedly seized several documents pointing to suspected tax evasion by the company, according to local media reports, which claimed that the raid is underway at the company’s office in Mumbai as well.

The I-T Department officials are reportedly questioning the company director, Jitendra Tiwari, and three more people linked to him, namely Rohit Gupta, who is a software engineer, Dinesh Barolia, and Shikha Rajoria.

According to initial information, Income Tax officials arrived in a convoy of five vehicles.

Ahead of the Income Tax Department team’s arrival, heavy police security was deployed outside the Science House Group premises in Gautam Nagar, in the state capital, Bhopal.

Simultaneously, raids were also conducted at residential and office premises in other parts of Bhopal, including Rachna Nagar and Lalghati.

An official said these premises belong to individuals associated with the Science House Group.

A team from the IT Department also reached his home in Panchwati Park, Lalghati. A large security force also accompanied the team to prevent any untoward incidents during the raids.

Official sources said raids were also carried out on the premises of the suppliers to the trader, identified as Jitendra Tiwari, Shailendra Tiwari, and Mohan Sharma.

No details are available regarding the supplies or the reasons behind the raids at their premises by the Income Tax officials.

It is alleged that the traders under probe have close connections with a senior IAS officer in the state through brokers. However, the officer’s identity has not yet been disclosed.

The Income Tax team is currently examining documents and records inside the buildings.

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the reason for the raids.

