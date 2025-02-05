I-T dept raids more than 30 locations in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 5 Income Tax Department officials raided the residences and offices of businessmen and contractors at more than 30 locations across Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other cities in Karnataka on Wednesday.

According to sources, a team of 10 I-T officers raided the house and properties of a contractor based in Mysuru.

The officers arrived in three cars and conducted the searches. The officials were carrying out search and seizure operations for documents and property records.

The IT officials are conducting raids at the contractor's residence in Ramakrishnanagar, as well as at 'M Pro Palace' Hotel and a choultry located at Deve Gowda Circle in Mysuru. The raids have been ongoing for three hours. Officers have also seized documents from vehicles and are currently verifying them.

The contractor has won multiple bids for government projects and owns a brick factory and other businesses.

Details of the raids in Bengaluru and other parts of the state are yet to be disclosed, and an official statement from the department is awaited.

Earlier, on October 12, 2024, the Income Tax Department conducted simultaneous raids at 50 locations across Bengaluru. The raids targeted the offices and residences of jewellers.

The searches were conducted in upscale localities such as Malleshwaram, Sadashivanagar, Dollars Colony, Mattikere, Sarjapur Road, RMV Extension, and others in Bengaluru. The raids on jewellers were carried out in connection with alleged tax evasion in the city.

On September 27, 2024, IT officials raided more than 10 corporate companies in Bengaluru.

According to sources, these raids were conducted over allegations of tax evasion and the submission of false information to the Income Tax Department. The simultaneous operations were carried out in C.V. Raman Nagar, Bagmane Tech Park, Hulimavu, and other locations.

Additionally, sources revealed that officials also raided an apartment based on intelligence about fraudulent tax evasion methods.

Officials reportedly gathered evidence of businesses maintaining two financial records to evade taxes.

