I-T recovers unaccounted cash, gold & crucial documents from Trinamool MLA's home

Kolkata, Dec 21 After a marathon raid and search operations, the Income Tax sleuths have recovered huge unaccounted cash, gold and some crucial asset-related documents from the Trinamool Congress legislator Bayron Biswas, sources said on Thursday.

The raid took place on Wednesday. Biswas was elected as the Left Front-backed Congress candidate in the bypolls to the Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district last year. However, within a couple of months of his victory, he joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Sources aware of the development said that Rs 70 lakh of unaccounted cash were recovered from the residence. Although the family members of Biswas said that the cash was kept at home for payment of money to the daily wage earners associated with his factory they were unable to provide any supporting document in favour of their claims, sources said.

Apart from that, sources added, the Income Tax sleuths also seized a huge quantity of gold ornaments from the residence of Biswas, the valid possession papers for which could not be furnished by his family members.

In addition to that, sources added, crucial documents related to assets were also seized by the sleuths, the details of which are yet to surface.

Sources said that whatever has been seized was not shown in the income tax records of the turncoat ruling party legislator.

On late Wednesday evening during the course of interrogation Biswas fell sick and had to be admitted at a local hospital. His condition was stable as per the latest information available.

A team of Income Tax officials reached Biswas’ residence at Samserganj on Wednesday morning, while another team started parallel raids at the offices of his 'bidi' factory and warehouse, private school and nursing home.

Sources said the Income Tax department sleuths were reportedly probing some additional businesses that the turncoat MLA might also be associated with in addition to those which are in the knowledge of the department.

