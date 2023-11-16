I-T searches at multiple locations in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 16 The Income Tax Department on Thursday carried out searches at various places in Telangana.

Several teams of the I-T officials were conducting simultaneous searches in Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Miryalaguda since early morning.

The searches were reported to be on the premises of BRS MLA and candidate from Miryalaguda constituency, N. Bhaskara Rao.

At least 30 teams were reported to be carrying out searches in Miryalaguda at houses of Bhaskara Rao, his relatives, aides and those suspected to have business dealings with him. The searches followed the allegations that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader kept money for distribution among voters.

The I-T officials were conducting searches at the premises of a few rice mill owners. They were checking records of financial transactions. The raids were also carried out in Nalgonda district.

Meanwhile, Bhaskar Rao denied that there were any I-T raids on him. He alleged that his political opponents, who were unable to face him in the election, were running a campaign to malign him.

Bhaskar Rao is seeking re-election on the ruling party ticket from Miryalaguda for a third consecutive term.

Elections for the 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled on November 30.

The I-T department recently conducted searches at the premises of a few Congress candidates, including former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

