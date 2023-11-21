I-T searches at premises of Telangana Congress leader Vivek

Hyderabad, Nov 21 The Income Tax Department officials were conducting searches at the houses and offices of G. Vivek, Congress party candidate from the Chennur Assembly constituency in Telangana.

Simultaneous searches began early Tuesday at the former MP’s premises in Hyderabad and Mancherial.

Different teams of I-T officials were carrying out searches at his houses in Hyderabad and Mancherial. Simultaneous searches were also on at his offices at various places.

Vivek’s supporters staged a protest against the I-T raids outside his residence in Mancherial. They raised slogans against the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vivek, who had recently quit the BJP to join Congress party, is contesting November 30 election from the Chennur constituency in Mancherial district.

The former MP is the richest candidate in the fray in Telangana. In the affidavit submitted by him to the Election Commission while filing his nomination, he declared family assets of over Rs 600 crore.

Vivek, founder and chairman of Visaka Industries Ltd, also owns Telugu new channel V6.

The I-T raids came two days after Hyderabad Police reportedly froze an online transaction valued at Rs 8 crore between Visaka Industries and another company. On instructions from the Election Commission, police visited IDBI Bank’s Basheerbagh branch and enquired about the alleged transaction and froze the transaction.

Police had also informed the Income-Tax department and joint director, Directorate of Enforcement of Hyderabad zone.

