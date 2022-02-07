I-T team conducts searches at Kanpur based jeweller

Kanpur, Feb 7 The Income Tax Department has conducted raids at the offices of a Kanpur based jeweller Rajender Aggarwal and recovered huge amount of cash.

According to the information, the search operation is going on for the last twenty four hours. The IT sources have claimed that the jeweller has not given any satisfactory answer in this regard.

The IT teams reached Swaroop Nagar and Civil Lines situated resident of the jeweller and started searching various documents. Another team of the IT Department conducted search operation at Birhana road situated Sona-Chandi showroom which belongs to Rajender Aggarwal.

Earlier, the income tax department teams had conducted raids at the premises of perfume businessmen, a former IPS and shoe businessman in Agra. The team is conducting raids to stop the use of hawala money during election.

The I-T officials are currently recording the testimonies of various employees of Rajender Aggarwal including his. The team is scanning various ledgers belonging to his businesses. There are possibilities that the I-T team might be summoning his CA to question him in connection with the last three years financial transactions.

The I-T team is also scanning various invoices, goods kept at the showroom and is in the process of estimating the alleged mismatch. The cash which the IT team has found is also being counted. As of now the businessman has failed to show any documents regarding the huge cash, he has also failed to give satisfactory answer.

