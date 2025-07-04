I urge people to visit Kashmir without fear, says Shivraj Chouhan

Srinagar, July 4 Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday urged people to visit Kashmir without any fear as locals are "full of love and warmth" for visitors.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 6th convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir, the minister appealed to the general public to visit thye union territory, “I want to tell my citizens that the people here are waiting to welcome with their hearts filled with love and warmth. So, come here without fear and set a new example of love and brotherhood”.

His appeal comes after a slump in tourism in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The minister said, “I have been in Srinagar since yesterday, and have been among the people continuously. The calmness of the air, the smell of the soil, the natural beauty and the love shown by the people have won over my heart. This truly is the jewel crown of India and heaven on earth. I also visited Dal Lake and took a shikara ride there. An emotional incident that touched my heart was when a shikara wala asked me ‘Mama, ask the people to come here. Our hearts are filled with love for them,” he said.

Chouhan said he held meetings with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and discussed agriculture and rural development initiatives with him. He said the Centre strives to make J&K a hub of horticulture and has to that end decided to set up a Rs 150 crore clean plant centre for apple, almond, and walnut.

“The farmers need good quality, disease-free plants and this centre will provide that. The subsidy will also be given to those who set up private nurseries. A tissue culture lab for saffron will moreover be established,” he said.

He said that under the PM Awaas Yojana, a survey of five lakh people has been done, and they will be given houses after verification.

Earlier, addressing students, he said, “We are number five in the state universities rankings, and it is my belief that we will soon reach number one.”

He further added that he wants to see Kashmir’s apples reaching every corner of the World. “We have to make India the food basket of the world,” he said.

The minister was the chief guest at the 6th convocation of SKUAST held here.

During the ceremony, degrees were awarded to 5,250 students, including undergraduates, postgraduates, and PhD scholars. The convocation also honoured 150 gold medalists and 445 students receiving merit certificates for outstanding academic performance.

Following the convocation, Chouhan visited saffron and apple orchards at the SKUAST K campus, where he interacted with horticulture scientists and local farmers to understand region-specific challenges and innovations.

Later, in Khonmoh village, the minister met ‘Lakhpati Didis’, women who have become symbols of empowerment and rural economic success under various self-help and livelihood initiatives.

