I was a victim of chit fund scam twice: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday that he had also fallen victim to chit-fund scams twice in 1990 and 2002.

Addressing a gathering at the state-level programme on the occasion of National Consumer Rights Day, CM Majhi said, "I also fell victim to chit fund scam twice. I got cheated by two financial agencies, including a government one, in 1990 and 2002."

He also noted that he lost all his investment as he later came to know the firm was fake.

CM Majhi also added that he appealed to the then government-but failed to get back his money due to the complex and lengthy process.

Lakhs of investors in Odisha had lost all their savings in connection with the Chit Fund scam.

The Chief Minister in his speech asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government after discussions with all the stakeholders brought a new Consumer Protection Act, 2019, that closed all the loopholes in the previous Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

He added that India is an 'over legislated country but lesser implemented nation'.

He noted that the consumers often failed to get justice due to the lengthy and complex legal process.

He emphasised the implementation of laws in the letter and spirit to ensure the consumers get justice without much hassle.

The Chief Minister highlighted various benefits of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, in comparison to the previous act.

CM Majhi also drew attention towards the rising cases of cybercrime in the state.

He added that the state government is taking all the steps to spread awareness among consumers about their rights.

The Chief Minister advised the state Consumer Welfare Department to intensify the enforcement activities against traders engaged in fraudulent acts.

While speaking to media persons, the state Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department Minister Krushna Chandra Patra alleged that several departments stopped functioning properly during the last 24 years of the previous Biju Janata Dal's government.

The department is reeling under severe staff crunch. The traders engaged in illegal activities have no fear of the department, Patra said.

He assured that sufficient staff will be provided and consumer forums at different levels will be revamped soon

Patra also said that the showcause notice has been issued to 371 petrol pumps that were found involved in cheating.

National Consumer Rights Day is observed every year on December 24 to commemorate the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

This year Consumer Day is being celebrated with the theme, "Virtual Hearings & Digital Access to Consumer Justice".

The theme highlights the new provisions under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which is aimed at providing speedy, cost-effective and hassle-free justice to consumers through online mode.

The amended act highlights the importance of digital media and tools in ensuring that consumers can access justice in an increasingly online world.

