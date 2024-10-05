I was senior most in 2014, also in 2024: Anil Vij on being a contender for Haryana CM's post

New Delhi, Oct 5 On being a contender for the Chief Minister's post in Haryana, BJP leader Anil Vij on Saturday remarked that he never staked claim despite being a senior-most leader of the party.

"In 2014, when our government was formed, I was the senior-most leader. Before that, from 2009 to 2014, I was the BJP leader who consistently raised Congress' corruption cases, many of which are still ongoing against Bhupinder Singh Hooda," said Anil Vij.

He further mentioned, "When Manohar Lal Khattar was replaced by Nayab Singh Saini as Chief Minister, then also I did not stake a claim. However, concerns arose among the people of Haryana, asking why a junior leader like Nayab Singh Saini could become CM but not Anil Vij. Some leaders even remarked that they wanted to make me Chief Minister but believed I didn’t want the role."

"I replied that I have never rejected any party decision. When there was a shooting in Ayodhya and the party asked me to go, I went. As state president, I was also asked to go to Lal Chowk, Jammu and Kashmir, during dangerous times, and I went," the BJP leader stated further adding that after all this, if the party asked him to be Chief Minister, why would he deny it? "If chosen as the next CM, I will enthusiastically accept the role and work for the betterment of Haryana," he said.

Addressing the Opposition's fate after Haryana polls the BJP leader remarked, "The people of Ambala want peace and are strongly against the return of violence. Concerns have arisen about hotels in Ambala conducting large-scale prostitution, which raises questions about their principles."

"Regarding former Chief Minister Hooda's son being involved in a drug case, the people of Haryana have made it clear they will never support those who promote addiction. They are determined not to give the Congress party another chance to rule the state," he added.

