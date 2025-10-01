I was treated like a terrorist in jail, says YSRCP leader Midhun Reddy

Tirupati, Oct 1 YSR Congress Party’s floor leader in Lok Sabha Peddireddy Midhun Reddy, an accused in a liquor case who was released on bail, alleged on Wednesday that he was treated like a terrorist in jail.

Addressing the media persons here, Midhun Reddy said he was not scared of the false case registered against him by the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh.

He accused the coalition government of resorting to diversionary politics by filing fabricated cases against YSRCP leaders. He stated that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) always used such tactics whenever it came to power.

The Rajampet MP, who was arrested in the Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam case on July 19 and was released from Rajahmundry Jail on Tuesday after he was granted bail by the ACB court in Vijayawada, said the attempts by the coalition government to frighten opponents by filing false cases were an act of foolishness.

Midhun Reddy said false cases were booked against him even during 2014-19 when TDP was in power.

He alleged that he was treated like a terrorist, denied basic facilities and kept in isolation until the court intervened. According to him, jail authorities had placed him under 24-hour CCTV surveillance, restricted his communication and acted under heavy political pressure.

Midhun Reddy alleged that the coalition government was deliberately using such false cases to divert attention from its administrative failures. He explained that whenever public dissatisfaction increased, the ruling party would bring up unrelated issues and file false cases to shift the focus.

The MP expressed gratitude to YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and party workers for supporting him during difficult times.

He observed that such cases might cause pain to his parents, but would not weaken his determination. Instead, Midhun Reddy said that he was prepared to face every challenge legally and strengthen his connection with the people.

He added that the conspiracies of the coalition would not succeed, as false cases might provide temporary satisfaction to TDP leaders but would not achieve any political result.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor