'I will fight until my last breath to ensure your ouster, says ex-K'taka CM Yediyurappa to Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 10 Launching a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa said on Saturday that he will fight until his last breath to remain in politics and ensure that the former was booted out by the people of the state.

Addressing a public gathering at Mysuru, former CM Yediyurappa slammed Siddaramaiah and said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had asked me to retire from public life. Until my last breath, I will be in politics and ensure your (CM Siddaramaiah) ouster. Is there any example of a Chief Minister getting 14 sites for his family in the history of the state? He is demanding Rs 65 crore, claiming that he would return it. Whose money it's going to be?"

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims there is not a single case of corruption proved against him. This is one example of that, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has declared his support for CM Siddaramaiah, he added.

"Shivakumar's sins are overflowing. You don't know what is going to happen to you (CM Siddaramaiah) and when it will happen. He speaks lightly about State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka. Shivakumar should better be bothered about his future," Yediyurappa said.

"The BJP and JD (S) are marching ahead together. The people are going to send you (Siddaramaiah) home soon."

"I will throw a challenge. Will you dissolve the government now and face the election? The BJP and JD (S) will emerge victorious in 130 to 140 seats in the state and attain a majority," he added.

"There is open loot and daylight robbery taking place in the state. The people have grown wary of your government. There is no trace of development works in the state. The government had turned pauper. Not a single kilometre of road is being laid. The CM and Deputy CM are involved in rampant corruption. They are not capable of running the administration in the state."

"I am an 82-year-old man, I will take up a tour throughout the state and send you (CM Siddaramaiah) home. Will end the corruption by the Congress government and their misrule," he emphasised.

"The CM and Deputy CM also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, former PM H.D. and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda respects him and discusses bringing a change in the state. The people need to bless the BJP and JD (S) and bring them to power," Yediyurappa said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor