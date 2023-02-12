I will fulfil the responsibility honestly: Newly-appointed Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Gulab Chand Kataria has been given the responsibility of the Governor of Assam on which he said he would "fulfil the responsibility honestly."

Talking to ANI, Gulab Chand Kataria said, "My party has always shown its trust in me." Whenever the party has given me whatever, responsibility, I have tried to fulfil it to the best of my ability."

Responding to reporters' questions on what will be his priority in Assam, Kataria said, "PM Narendra Modi and senior people of my party consider me worthy of doing that work. With god and party leaders' blessings, I will definitely try to live up to their expectations."

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kataria said, "Two days back I received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he asked about my health."

Even Gulabchand Kataria was not known that he is going to be the next Governor of Assam state.

"I get the information about becoming the Governor from the media this morning. After that many big leaders associated with the party called him," Kataria said.

Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria will now assume the role of Governor, but he says that the BJP will win the assembly elections in Rajasthan later this year, even though Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claims to repeat the Congress government but the kind of budget that the public is being enticed by, no work is done on the ground.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Let Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) has been appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam, the statement read.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor