'I will say nothing more': US spokesperson shuns Pak journalist's question over Pahalgam attack

Washington, April 25 US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Friday shunned a Pakistani journalist during a press briefing for questioning her over border tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio made clear that the US stood with India and strongly condemned all forms of terrorism.

"I am not going to be remarking on it. I appreciate this, and perhaps, we will come back to you with another subject. I will say nothing more on that situation. The President and the Secretary have said things, as have the Deputy Secretary; they have made their positions clear. I will not continue with something of that manner," Bruce said.

She said that the US prays for those who lost their lives in the terror attack and for the recovery of the injured.

On the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Bruce said, "As President Trump and Secretary Rubio have made clear, the US stands with India, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism. We pray for the lives of those lost and pray for the recovery of the injured and call for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice."

US President Donald Trump had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer condolences for the victims of the terror attack.

PM Modi thanked Trump for his support and said that India is determined to bring perpetrators and backers of this "cowardly and heinous terrorist attack" to justice.

On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people, including tourists at Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in South Kashmir's Pahalgam, known as "Mini Switzerland".

Addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Madhubani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that India will "identify, track, and punish" every terrorist and their "backers" involved in the Pahalgam carnage and pursue the killers to the "ends of the earth".

"Friends, today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism," he added.

In its first retaliation, India announced punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties.

India on Thursday announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest amid tensions between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor