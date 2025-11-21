‘I wish him luck’: Dy CM Shivakumar on CM Siddaramaiah’s full term claim, defends MLAs’ Delhi visit

Bengaluru, Nov 21 Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D.K. Shivakumar on Friday defended the Delhi trip of several MLAs, comparing it to the visits made by Ministers and MLAs accompanying CM Siddaramaiah, and wished the latter all luck to retain the seat.

Shivakumar was responding to the leadership tussle surfacing in Karnataka, with several MLAs and Ministers visiting Delhi reportedly to push for his elevation to the Chief Minister’s post.

Further, reacting to CM Siddaramaiah’s assertion that he will remain Chief Minister for the full five-year term, Shivakumar said, “Honourable CM Siddaramaiah has stated that he will complete five years. I wish him all the luck.”

He made the remarks while speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Friday. When asked about keeping one’s word (with reference to power-sharing), Shivakumar replied, “Our CM has always articulated his ideology. I will not comment on it. He has said the matter is between him and the high command. Siddaramaiah has stated that he will abide by whatever the high command decides. The CM will listen to the high command, and I am also on the same page. We are all committed to the high command’s decision.”

He added, “Beyond this, there is nothing. But one thing is clear: all MLAs have the right to visit and meet their leaders. You cannot stop them. You cannot tell them not to go. Many MLAs travel with Ministers, and many go with the Chief Minister. Who has stopped them? No one has troubled them.”

Responding to a dinner meeting reportedly held by ministers close to CM Siddaramaiah after the Delhi visit of MLAs and Ministers from his own camp, Shivakumar said, “I don’t know what message they want to send. I am not aware of what is going on. They wanted the State President to be changed; they wanted more Deputy Chief Minister posts.”

“All these discussions have been going on for two-and-a-half years. Let them hold more meetings,” Shivakumar said, taking a swipe at ministers aligned with CM Siddaramaiah.

Regarding his Ministers and MLAs visiting Delhi, Shivakumar clarified, “I do not have any faction. I am not the leader of any faction. I am the president for all 140 MLAs. All 140 MLAs are important to me. I am not interested in taking along any faction, nor am I willing to create groups within the party. I will not do that.”

“Forming groups is not in my blood. All 140 MLAs are my MLAs. The Hon’ble Chief Minister has decided to reshuffle the government. He will carry out the Cabinet reshuffle. Naturally, many are interested in becoming Ministers. It is normal that they go to Delhi to meet the leaders,” he said.

“What else can I say? It is their right. I have not taken any of them there. Some went and met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Many leaders also went and met him along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. What is wrong with that?” he asked.

“They have gone on their own. No one has called them. It is their right. They are voluntarily going to Delhi and showing their faces. They want to project that they are active, capable, and seeking responsibility. All party members are eligible to become Ministers,” he maintained.

Amid the leadership row and the Delhi visit by a group of ministers and MLAs reportedly seeking a change in leadership in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that he would continue as Chief Minister and present the state budget for the remainder of the government’s term.

Speaking to reporters at Mandakalli Airport in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah made the remarks while responding to questions on the leadership issue within the ruling party.

When asked whether he would present the budget this year and for the rest of the term, Siddaramaiah replied, “Why are you (media) asking this question? Yes, I will continue as the Chief Minister and will also present the budget.”

