I won’t resign, will continue as minister: Saji Cherian

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 Minutes after a single Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered a fresh investigation by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police into the alleged insulting remarks made against the Constitution by Saji Cherian, the state's Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs said he would not resign.

“There is nothing immoral in me continuing as a minister. I was exonerated by one court and another court has now ordered a probe. Let the fresh probe go forward. In all fairness, I also should have been heard.

“Also, there are higher courts and I will seek legal recourse and move forward,” said Cherian to the media in the state capital city soon after the single Bench’s verdict came.

Incidentally on Thursday, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas ordered a fresh probe in a petition moved by a lawyer against the police closing the investigation against the minister and a lower court clearing him.

The case against Cherian is that at a party meeting in Pathanamthitta district in July 2022, he made curt remarks about the Constitution.

Following a huge public outcry over the issue that was raised by the Congress-led Opposition, he resigned as minister.

Later, a local court exonerated him and six months after he quit, Cherian was sworn in again as a minister.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said now that the High Court has categorically ordered a fresh probe by the Crime Branch, he has no other option but to quit.

“Now the scenario has changed as the court has made it clear that the police report submitted in their probe was not acceptable to the High Court. So it means it was not a clean probe report and hence the situation is serious. So Cherian has no other option left but to quit. Today’s verdict is also a blow to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he allowed Cherian to be sworn-in again,” said Satheesan.

Media critic Sunnykutty Abraham said now the situation is much more serious than when Cherian resigned in July 2022.

“Then Cherian said the same thing and claimed he had done no wrong and there was no impropriety in continuing as a minister, but he had to quit. Now the situation is much more serious and he has no other option but to quit again,” said Abraham.

