‘I won’t run away but fight’: Delhi CM on Kejriwal’s Vipassana visits during pollution

New Delhi, Dec 14 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reassured people of the government’s earnest, ongoing efforts to fight pollution and hit out at former CM Arvind Kejriwal, who used to leave people to their fate and escape to other cities for Vipassana every six months.

“We are collectively fighting this battle. “We are not like them who abandon Delhi to its fate and run off for Vipassana every 6 months,” said CM Gupta, in a post on X.

“My Delhi, My Responsibility — we are working with this sentiment. The problem is here too, and the solution will also emerge from here...for Delhi, by staying in Delhi. Short-term and long-term measures are being taken for pollution control,” she said.

We are finding solutions to the pollution problem in Delhi by living in Delhi itself, she said, adding, “If the public is suffering, so are our family members. So, we have to collectively take steps to end pollution at its root.”

She said the Delhi government has ensured that there will be no shortage of resources in this fight against pollution, but negligence in work will not be tolerated.

She said 70 road sweeping machines have been provided to MCD and, additionally, 1000-litre pickers are being installed in Assembly constituencies and super suckers in every ward.

“Full funding has been provided for all of these. To strengthen the cleaning system, MCD has been given an additional Rs 500 crore, and an extra grant of Rs 300 crore has been permanently added,” the CM said.

She said 50 shuttle parking facilities will be developed. “The Delhi government will provide the funds so that roadside parking reduces, traffic improves, and pollution decreases,” she said.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the 311 app is being made fully accountable. Systematic work is underway on improving drains and roads.

“There is a zero-tolerance policy on open burning, with fines up to Rs 5,000. For the first time in the city, a biogas plant has been started, which will manage 1,500 metric tons of cow dung daily,” she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor