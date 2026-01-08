IAF Chief A.P. Singh praises patriotic NCC cadets at R-Day camp

New Delhi, Jan 8 Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) at the Delhi Cantonment here on Thursday, and lauded the role played by the organisation in nation-building and shaping disciplined, patriotic and value-driven citizens.

He reviewed the 'Guard of Honour' presented by the NCC cadets from all the three wings comprising the Army, Navy, and Air Force, followed by a band display by the girl cadets of Birla Balika Vidyapeeth at Pilani in Rajasthan.

The Air Chief Marshal also inspected the 'Flag Area', prepared by cadets from all the 17 NCC Directorates on various social awareness themes, after which he visited the NCC 'Hall of Fame'.

While addressing the cadets, Air Chief Marshal Singh expressed his confidence in the youth of India and lauded the role played by NCC in nation-building and shaping disciplined, patriotic and value-driven citizens.

He highlighted the tremendous presence of NCC across the country, making it the largest uniformed organisation in the world with more than 20 lakh cadets, comprising 40 per cent girl cadets.

Air Chief Marshal Singh appreciated the active participation of NCC Cadets during Operation Sindoor and in promoting various government initiatives.

He urged the cadets to uphold nationalism beyond uniform and strive for continuous improvement with a 'never say die' attitude in life.

Highlighting the importance of Republic Day Camp, the Chief of Air Staff congratulated the cadets for securing a place to represent their respective directorates at RDC 2026.

The NCC cadets displayed an enthralling cultural show showcasing the rich and varied culture of India through group song, ballet and group dance performances, which was appreciated by the Air Chief Marshal and other distinguished guests.

On January 5, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan visited the NCC RDC 2026.

Highlighting the NCC motto of "Unity and Discipline", he said the organisation continues to shape confident and values-driven youth who form the backbone of a Viksit Bharat@2047.

Referring to the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Radhakrishnan said the journey towards a developed India rests on the creation of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) powered by skilled, disciplined and service-oriented youth, a role in which the NCC plays a vital part.

Recalling the exemplary contribution of NCC cadets during Operation Sindoor, the Vice-President added that nearly 72,000 cadets volunteered for civil defence duties, demonstrating commitment, courage and readiness to serve the nation in times of need.

