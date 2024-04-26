IAF chief confers 51 air warriors with Presidential awards

New Delhi, April 26 The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, conferred Presidential awards on 51 air warriors on Friday.

The recipients included three Yudh Seva medallists, seven Vayu Sena medallists (Gallantry), 13 Vayu Sena medallists, and 28 Vishisht Seva medallists.

The awards were conferred during the Air Force Investiture Ceremony held near the Param Yodha Sthal, a part of the National War Memorial (NWM) complex in Delhi.

The ceremony began with the awardees paying homage to the country's fallen heroes by laying wreaths at the Amar Chakra of the NWM.

This ceremony was followed by the conferring of Presidential awards on 51 air warriors.

The CAS complimented each awardee for their gallant actions and distinguished service in the truest traditions of the Indian Air Force.

The IAF said this is the first time any service conducted its Investiture Ceremony at the NWM complex.

