IAF Chief emphasises proactive role in raising concerns of Global South

New Delhi, Dec 22 Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Friday emphasised on India’s proactive role in raising the concerns of the countries of Global South.

“IAF’s increased footprint during regular training engagements with partner nations has resulted in sharing of best practices in operations and maintenance,” the Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said while addressing 20th Subroto Mukerjee Seminar.

The Ministry of Defence said that the 20th Subroto Mukerjee Seminar was conducted under the aegis of Centre for Air Power Studies. The theme of the seminar was ‘India & the Global South: Challenges and Opportunities.’

The Air Chief said that the role played by Indian Military Advisory Teams and courses offered through Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation program have paved way for increased cooperation by conducting training for more than 200,000 officials in both the civil and defence sector.

“In last nine years, the IAF has trained more than 5000 foreign trainees from countries of the Global South,” the Air Chief said.

He said that indigenous aerospace platforms such as LCA, LCH, Akash Missile systems and radars offer competitive and reliable options for air forces of the Global South, boosting India’s economic and technological clout.

He said that the IAF's role in international HADR operations has strengthened India's leadership role in the Global South.

During the event two book were also launched titled ‘Indian Air Power: Contemporary and Future Dynamics’ authored by Air Marshal Diptendu Choudhury (Retd) and ‘Aeroengine Fundamentals and Landscape in India: A Way Forward’ authored by Air Vice Marshal Suresh Singh.

