IAF chief to review Combined Graduation Parade at AFA

Hyderabad, June 10 Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari will review the Combined Graduation Parade of 213th officers' course at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, on June 15, a defence release said.

The Combined Graduation Parade will be held with traditional military splendour, to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of flying and ground Duty branches of the IAF.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari would be the Reviewing Officer of the parade. He will confer the President’s Commission to the graduating trainees.

The ceremony includes the presentation of ‘Wings’ to the flight cadets, officers of the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, and officers from friendly foreign countries who would be successfully completing their flying training.

Being the culmination of a demanding period of training, the occasion marks the most important milestone in any military aviator’s career, the defence release said.

The flight cadet from the flying branch who stands first in the order of merit will be awarded the Chief of the Air Staff's ‘Sword of Honour’ and the President’s Plaque for excelling in overall training. This Flight Cadet also has the privilege of commanding the parade.

The Reviewing Officer will also present the President’s Plaque to the trainee standing first in the overall order of merit among ground duty branches.

An enthralling flypast by formations of Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Dornier, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft, as also aerobatic shows by Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, SU-30 MKI, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will mark the culmination of the CGP.

