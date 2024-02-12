IAF choppers to display aerial manoeuvres at Singapore Airshow

New Delhi, Feb 12 The Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase its manoeuvres in the Singapore Airshow, in which five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) will also participate.

A 71-member team of IAF's Sarang Helicopter Display Team landed at the Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore on Monday to participate in the Singapore Airshow 2024.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will be showcasing its spectacular manoeuvres at the event with five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) also known as 'Dhruv'. The induction was carried out with the IAF's C-17 Globemaster III heavy-lift transport aircraft.

The biennial Singapore Airshow is scheduled to be held from February 20 to February 24. The show will feature various aerial displays from the participants from all over the globe.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team was formed in 2003 and it is noteworthy that their very first international public performance came in 2004 at the Asian Aerospace Show in Singapore.

Initially formed and raised as a three-helicopter formation, the Sarang team now boasts of a five-helicopter display and has performed over 1,200 displays at more than 385 venues across the globe, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said the Dhruv helicopter, designed and conceived by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, is an all-weather, multi-mission capable chopper, which features rigid, hinge-less rotors making it highly manoeuvrable and suitable for military roles.

The variant to the ALH flown by the Sarang team is ALH MK-I. The other variants are ALH Mk-II, ALH MK-IlI while the latest variant is ALH MK IV, an armed version.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor