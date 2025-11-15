IAF contingent lands in Dubai as Suryakirans, Tejas join Dubai Airshow 2025

New Delhi, Nov 15 An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent, featuring the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and Tejas fighter aircraft, has landed at Al Maktoum Airbase, Dubai, ahead of the prestigious Dubai Airshow 2025, scheduled from November 17 to 21.

According to IAF sources, this deployment underscores both India’s aerial prowess and its growing defence-diplomacy outreach in the Middle East. The Dubai Airshow 2025 is expected to host over 1,500 exhibitors, 490 delegations, and more than 200 aircraft.

On its official X handle, the IAF’s public communication account posted: “An IAF contingent comprising of Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and Tejas fighters landed at Al Maktoum Airbase, Dubai for the Dubai Air Show.”

Meanwhile, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team’s X account said: “Hello Dubai! Suryakirans touch down in Al Maktoum Airport to participate in the prestigious Dubai Airshow 2025!”

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), formed in 1996 and flying Hawk Mk-132 aircraft, is known for its exceptional precision flying and formation aerobatics. Over the years, it has clocked over 700 display missions globally. Their participation at the Dubai Air Show sends a strong signal of India’s commitment to showcasing its homegrown aviation capabilities on a world stage.

Officials have highlighted that the performance will not just be about flair, but also about highlighting 'Make in India' momentum — with indigenous Tejas fighters featuring both in static and aerial displays.

IAF’s Wing Commander Ashish Sudhir Moghe added that the contingent of around 180 personnel has made extensive logistical preparations. He said the Suryakiran team flew directly to Dubai, while support staff and helicopters of the Sarang team were transported using IAF’s C-17 Globemaster and C-130J aircraft.

Significantly, the IAF will perform alongside world-renowned aerobatic teams, including the Saudi Hawks, Russian Knights, and the UAE’s Al Fursan.

With India’s rapid strides in aerospace technology, such international showcases also serve as a platform for future collaboration, defence exports, and deepening military ties. For the IAF, it is more than just an airshow — it is a demonstration of its rising global footprint.

