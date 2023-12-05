IAF drops relief in cyclone-hit regions of Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Dec 5 The Indian Air Force (IAF) dropped relief in cyclone-hit regions of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The IAF said that relief material was dropped in the general area of Adyar and close to Chennai Harbour.

At least eight people have died in Tamil Nadu due to the severe cyclonic storm Michaung, which has also led to inundation of arterial roads and subways in Chennai and other major cities of the state, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the IAF, two helicopters were sent in the evening with relief supplies that included food packets and rations for people stranded in cyclone-hit areas in Chennai that were cut off due to flooding.

IAF officials in New Delhi informed that more sorties would be launched to distribute relief supplies in other areas hit by the cyclone.

The entire operation is being conducted in close liaison with Tamil Nadu State Government and Air Force Station, Tambaram.

The authorities said that families have been evacuated from the affected areas, while pregnant women, children and the elderly were rescued from the danger zones.

IAF officials said that IAF Chetak helicopters have been deployed for flood relief operations.

At least 162 relief centres are currently operating across the state, with 43 of them being in Chennai.

Meanwhile, flight services have resumed at Chennai airport after remaining suspended on Monday due to the cyclone's impact.

