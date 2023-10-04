IAF gets its first twin-seater LCA Tejas

New Delhi, Oct 4 The Indian Air Force on Wednesday got its first twin-seater Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

The LCA Tejas symbolises India's journey towards self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing, said Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, who handed over the training aircraft to the IAF in a ceremony in Benglaru.

The HAL’s first series production twin seater of LCA Tejas is decked with state-of-the-art technology, agility, and versatility, and will provide suitable training to the Pilots of IAF.

The IAF has already placed an order for 83 LCAs with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the Ministry of Defence said.

The Tejas twin-seater trainer aircraft can fly in any weather.

Bhatt said that the LCA Tejas programme has been an inspiring saga of relentless dedication and innovation.

"The inception of the LCA Tejas aircraft was rooted in the dream of equipping our Indian Air Force with a world-class indigenous fighter aircraft. It was a dream that many believed was too ambitious at the beginning of the programme, but the men and women at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO Labs, CEMILAC, DGAQA, PSUs, IAF and countless other institutions and individuals who contributed to this programme proved that nothing is impossible when the country’s interest comes first and all institutions come together for completion of this important cause," he added.

Underlining the significance of LCA Tejas programme, he said that the country gained the much-required knowledge of building a cutting-edge fighter aircraft and also developed and nurtured aerospace ecosystem.

The development of LCA Tejas has spurred the growth of a robust defence and aerospace industry in India. It has created opportunities for countless small and medium-sized enterprises, research institutions, and skilled workers who have contributed to various aspects of this project.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, HAL CMD (Addl. Charge) C B Ananthakrishna, ADA Director General Dr Girish S Deodhare, CEMILAC Chief Executive A.P.V.S. Prasad, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit were present on the occasion.

