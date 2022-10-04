IAF instructed to mount rescue operation in Uttarakhand: Rajnath

New Delhi, Oct 4 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has instructed the Indian Air Force to intensify relief and rescue operation for the mountaineers killed after an avalanche hit them on a mountain in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Singh said that he has spoken with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and has instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief operations.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones," tweeted Defence Minister Singh after the tragic incident

"Spoke to CM Uttarakhand, Shri @PushkarDhami and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped. I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief ops. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," Singh said in the subsequent tweet.

A total of 10 trainee mountaineers have been killed and eight have been rescued after an avalanche hit them on a mountain in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. All the trainees are from Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. The avalanche hit the team at 9 a.m. at an altitude of 16,000 feet.

