IAF mourns 1971 war hero Group Captain D.K. Parulkar

New Delhi, Aug 10 The Indian Air Force (IAF), on Sunday, mourned the passing of Group Captain Dilip Kamalkar Parulkar (Retd), a recipient of Vayu Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal as well as a decorated 1971 War hero, remembered for his exceptional courage, ingenuity, and unwavering pride in the IAF.

All Air Warriors expressed heartfelt condolences on the demise of the veteran, who led one of the most daring escape attempts from captivity in Pakistan.

Commissioned into the IAF in March 1963, Group Captain Parulkar held various key appointments, including Flying Instructor at the Air Force Academy and Battalion Commander at the National Defence Academy.

He also served on deputation in Singapore for two years.

During the 1965 India-Pakistan conflict, his aircraft was hit by enemy fire, injuring his right shoulder.

Despite advice to eject, he flew his crippled aircraft back to base, an act of grit and skill that earned him the Vayu Sena Medal.

In the 1971 India-Pakistan War, then Wing Commander Parulkar was taken prisoner in Pakistan.

Displaying remarkable initiative and determination, he led a high-risk escape attempt with two fellow officers from the Prisoner of War camp.

The mission, executed under hostile and unpredictable conditions, required relentless hard work, courage, and ingenuity -- traits that reflected the highest traditions of the IAF.

The escape compelled the enemy to respect the calibre of the IAF, both in the air and on the ground.

"For dedicated and distinguished service of a very high order, the President is pleased to award VISHISHT SENA MEDAL to Wing Commander Dilip Kamalkar Parulkar," said IAF in a press statement.

His life remains a testament to dedication, national pride, and the unyielding spirit of the Indian Air Force.

His legacy will continue to inspire generations of air warriors, serving as a reminder that true valour lies not only in combat but also in the resilience of spirit.

