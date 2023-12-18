IAF personnel detained in Bengal’s Barrackpore for firing at cop's house

Kolkata, Dec 18 An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel has been detained for allegedly shooting at the residence of a West Bengal Police personnel in Titagarh police station area under Barrackpore Police Commisionerate, an official said on Monday.

The family members of the policeman, who is currently deputed at the police training college at Barrackpore, on late Sunday night, woke up with panic after a bullet pierced the glass window.

The policeman estimated that the bullet had been fired from an adjacent residence which housed the airman.

On Monday morning he informed the local Titagarh Police station and the police started an investigation.

After being sure that the bullet came from the residence of the airman, the police detained him and took him to the police station. As per the information available, the accused airman had admitted that the bullet was fired from his air rifle. He also claimed that he was engaged in shooting practice and in course of that, he misjudged his aim and shot at the residence of his neighbor policeman.

However, he is still being kept under detention as the cops want to be sure that whatever he is claiming is true, considering that late night is not the ideal time for shooting practice. However, till the investigation process is complete, the police had not disclosed the name of the airman.

