IAF Plane Crash in Rajasthan: Indian Air Force MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Barmer, Pilot Safe (Watch Video)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Barmer on Monday evening. The pilot ejected safely and there have been no reports of casualties. A video circulating on social media showed the jet engulfed in flames after the crash.

During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered: IAF pic.twitter.com/Y9vPcqpWhU — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2024

According to an IAF statement, the MiG-29 was on a routine night training mission when it experienced a critical technical failure. “During a routine night training mission in the Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered,” the IAF said.