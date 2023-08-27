IAF to join 'Bright Star-23' exercise with USA, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar

New Delhi, 27 August The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in Exercise 'BRIGHT STAR-23' in Egypt. Contingents from the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar are also part of this. This is for first time that when IAF is participating in this defence exercise, IAF said this on Sunday.

The Indian Air Force contingent will consist of five MiG-29, two IL-78, two C-130 and two C-17 aircraft. Personnel from the IAF's Garud Special Forces, as well as those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 Squadrons will be participating in the exercise, the IAF official added.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that an Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent departed on Sunday, for participating in Exercise 'BRIGHT STAR-23' a biennial multilateral tri-service exercise scheduled to be held at Cairo (West) Air Base in Egypt from 27 August to 16 September.

The IAF transport aircraft will also provide airlift to approximately 150 personnel from the Indian Army.

The objective of the exercise is to practice planning and execution of joint operations. Besides leading to the formation of bonding across borders, such interactions also provide a means to further strategic relations between participating nations. IAF contingents to flying exercises abroad are thus no less than Diplomats in Flight Suits, MoD added.

According to the Ministry of Defence, India and Egypt have had exceptional relationship and deep cooperation wherein the two jointly undertook development of aero-engine and aircraft in 1960s and training of Egyptian pilots was done by Indian counterparts.

The relationship between the two civilisational countries was further strengthened with the recent visits by Chief of Air Forces of the two countries and Indian Defence Minister and Prime Minister to Egypt. The two countries have also enhanced their joint training with regular exercises between their Armed Forces, the MoD official added.

