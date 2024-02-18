IAF's Chinook helicopter makes precautionary landing in Punjab
Published: February 18, 2024
Chandigarh, Feb 18 A Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday made a safe precautionary landing near Barnala town in Punjab's Sangrur district, an official said.
The helicopter landed on open ground and both crew members were safe, a police officer said.
The recovery team has reached the site, he added.
