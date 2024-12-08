IAF's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team dazzles Hyderabad skies

Hyderabad, Dec 8 The breathtaking display of Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team dazzled the skies over the picturesque Hussain Sagar lake here on Sunday as part of the celebrations to mark one year of Telangana's Congress government.

The aerobatic manoeuvres such as loops, rolls, crosses and inverted flying by the team led by Group Captain Ajay Dasrathi left the people spellbound.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, senior leaders of Congress, and top officials were among those present at Hussain Sagar to watch the thrilling aerial display.

Flying close at a distance of merely 5 metres, the team consisting of nine Hawk Mk 132 aircraft kept the eyes of the huge crowd of spectators glued to the skies.

The team displayed various formations and produced smoke with colours of the national flag - saffron, white, and green - across the sky during their aerial performances.

People gathered in large numbers on the banks of the lake to watch the spectacular manoeuvres of the team comprising its Leader Ajay Dasrathi, Deputy Leader Group Captain Sidhesh Kartik, Squadron Leader Jasdeep Singh, Squadron Leader Himkhush Chandel, Squadron Leader Ankit Vashisth, Squadron Leader Vishnu, Squadron Leader Diwakar Sharma, Squadron Leader Gaurav Patel, Wing Commander Rajesh Kajla, Wing Commander Arjun Patel, Wing Commander Kuldeep Hooda and Wing Commander Allen George.

The technical team was led by Wing Commander Abhimanyu Tyagi, Squadron Leader Sandeep Dhayal and Flight Lieutenant Manil Sharma.

According to a defence statement, the event was conducted as part of the Indian Air Force Outreach Programme.

Established in 1996, Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT holds the coveted title of being the only nine-aircraft aerobatic team in Asia, and is one of the elite few teams in the world.

This exceptional team has performed over 700 displays across India, while also representing the professionalism of the IAF at international air shows in countries such as China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE.

All members live by the team's motto 'Sadaiva Sarvottam' meaning Always the Best! SKAT embodies the spirit of excellence. The pilots undergo intensive training to master complex aerobatic manoeuvres, with their expertise and flawless coordination forming the foundation of close formation flying.

The aircraft flown by the Suryakiran Team is the Hawk Mk 132 advanced jet trainer. This aircraft is used to impart fighter flying training to the newly commissioned pilots of the Indian Air Force. This aircraft is proudly made in India today by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) showcasing the nation’s aviation technology.

Recently, the Suryakiran Team’s Hawk Mk 132 aircraft have undergone a significant indigenous modification i.e the integration of smoke pods capable of producing coloured smoke. This advancement was developed within India at the Indian Air Force's Base Repair Depot, Nashik.

