IANS-CVoter IndiaTracker Poll: Indians divided over dropping Kohli for poor performance

New Delhi, July 12 India's star cricketer Virat Kohli is going through a long patch of poor form. Kohli, one of the finest all-format batsmen in modern day cricket, has been struggling with the bat for almost two years.

Kohli, 33 has not scored a century since November 2019, when he scored 136 against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Recently, Kohli failed to produce a big knock in the fifth Test Match against England. Kohli scored 11 and 20 runs in the two innings as England won the test by 7 wickets. Kohli has failed to make it to the list of top 10 batsmen in the latest ICC Test Rankings for men cricketers released on July 7.

Commenting on Kohli's bad form, former India captain Kapil Dev has said he should be dropped from the T20I team.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey for to find out people's views about Kohli's poor form and retaining him in the Indian cricket team. During the survey, people were divided in their views about Kohli's bad form and dropping him from the Indian cricket team.

According to the survey, while 52 per cent believe that the flamboyant Kohli should be retained in the Indian side, 48 per cent disagreed.

Respondents from different age groups were also divided in their views on the issue. During the survey, while 57 per cent of the respondents in the 18-24 age category believe that the brilliant cricketer will be back to his top form very soon and should not be dropped from the Indian cricketer, 67 per cent above age 55 stressed that Kohli is not indispensable anymore.

Similarly, views of both urban and rural voters were divided on the issue. During the survey, 51 per cent urban voters and 54 per cent rural voters opined that Kohli will bounce back to his form and should not be removed from the Indian cricket team.

