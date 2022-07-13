IANS-CVoter IndiaTracker Poll: Majority believe India's population going out of control

New Delhi, July 13 India will become the most populous country in the world, surpassing China in 2023, according to a United Nations report released on World Population Day on July 11.

India's population is likely to go up from the present figure of 1.417 billion to 1.429 billion to surpass China. Population explosion in the country has been a major concern for the ruling dispensations in the country. There have been demands from different quarters for strict population control law in the country.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh demanded stringent population control law in the country after the UN released its latest report that projected India to surpass China's population in the coming year.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted an opinion poll for to know people's views about the issue of increasing population in the country. During the survey, a whopping majority of respondents 82 per cent said that the population of India is going out of control, only 19 per cent disagreed.

Problem of the ever increasing population of the country is one issue on which the majority of both NDA voters and opposition supporters expressed unanimity in their views. During the survey, 88 per cent of NDA voters and 77 per cent opposition supporters opined that the population explosion has become a perennial problem for the country.

Similarly, the majority of respondents from different social groups opined that the country's population is becoming unmanageable.

As per the survey data, 87 per cent Upper Caste Hindus (UCH), 86 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBC), 77 per cent Scheduled Tribes (ST), 83 per cent Scheduled Castes and 65 per cent Muslims believe that India's population is becoming uncontrollable.

