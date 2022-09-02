IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Few Indians believe state govts make effective policies to control crime

New Delhi, Sep 2 The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) releases comprehensive data related to crime in the country every year. The latest edition of the NCRB report was released on August 29.

The report contains data of crime shared by all the states and union territories. The NCRB data gives a perspective about the crime and law & order situation in different states of the country. NCRB data gives important feedback in framing crime control policies by different states.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a survey across the country on behalf of to know what people think about the policies framed by different states to control crime.

The survey found that while a very small proportion of overall respondents, 19 per cent, think that state governments are making effective policies to control crime, a bigger proportion of respondents, 43 per cent, believe that state governments need to make better policies.

At the same time, a substantial proportion of 38 per cent of respondents said that state governments are not making any special efforts to improve law and order situation.

During the survey, similar views were expressed by both the male and female respondents.

As per the survey data, only 19 per cent male respondents and 20 per cent female respondents expressed their faith in the policies of state governments.

A bigger proportion of male respondents, 45 per cent, and female voters, 41 per cent, opined that the state governments need to do a lot more at the policy level to control crime.

At the same time, 35 per cent male respondents and 42 per cent female respondents pined that improving law and order situation is not in the priority of state governments.

Similarly, a small proportion of both the urban and rural respondents believe that controlling crime has been the key focus area of the different state governments.

According to the survey data, 20 per cent urban respondents and 10 per cent rural voters appreciated the policies made by state governments to control crime.

A large proportion of urban respondents, 47 per cent, and rural voters, 47 per cent, want the government to draft better policies to ensure a safe and secure environment for the residents of their states.

