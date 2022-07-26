IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Indians divided over Congress' allegations on Smriti Irani's daughter

New Delhi, July 26 A fresh political controversy has erupted surrounding Silly Souls Cafe and Bar, allegedly operated by Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish Irani in Goa's Assagao.

The Congress party has alleged that the daughter of Smriti Irani was running an illegal bar in the BJP ruled Goa.

While Smriti Irani refuted Congress' allegations terming them as "malicious" intended to "malign" her and assassinate the character of her 18-year-old student daughter, the Congress party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack her as Union minister.

Smriti Irani has served legal notice to Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh, and Netta D' Souza and demanded a written unconditional apology and asked them to withdraw the allegations against her daughter with immediate effect.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey on behalf of to know what people think about the whole controversy and claims and counter claims made by Smriti Irani and leaders of the Congress party.

During the survey, while people were divided in their views about the whole issue a bigger proportion of respondents did not agree with the allegations made by the Congress party. As per survey data, while 56 per cent respondents insisted that Congress' accusations against Smriti Irani's daughter were wrong, 44 per cent respondents agreed with the charges.

During the survey, while a majority of NDA voters - 71 per cent insisted that Congress' allegations were incorrect, opinion of opposition voters was divided on the issue. As per the survey data, while 55 per cent opposition supporters agreed with Congress' claims in the case, 45 per cent disagreed.

The survey revealed that while views of both urban and rural voters were divided on the issue, a bigger proportion of respondents from both the categories refused to agree with Congress' allegations. During the survey, 57 per cent urban voters and 56 per cent respondents from the rural areas termed Congress' charges as wrong.

