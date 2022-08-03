IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Indians divided over impact of Zawahiri's killing on India's fight against terror

New Delhi, Aug 3 The US has killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Kabul, US President Joe Biden confirmed this in his speech from the White House.

Zawahiri, one of the most wanted terrorist of the world was killed in a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the US in the Afghan capital on July 31. Zawahiri along with Osama Bin Laden was the mastermind of 9/11 terror attacks that shook the world.

Zawahiri had become the face of the terror group after the US killed Osama Bin Laden in 2011. Killing of Zawahiri is being seen as a huge achievement by the US in its war on terror. After the killing of Zawahiri, in a televised address President Biden said, "Now justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more."

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey on behalf of to know people's views about the killing of the dreaded international terrorist and its impact on India's fight against terrorism.

The survey found that Ind were divided in their views on the issue. According to the survey data, while 50 per cent respondents said that Zawahiri's extermination will make a difference to India's fight against terror, another 50 per cent respondents completely disagreed with the sentiment.

The survey found that both the NDA and opposition voters were divided in their opinion about the impact of Zawahiri killings on India's war on terror.

During the survey, while 52 per cent NDA voters believe that Zawahiri's execution will have a bearing on India's fight against the menace, 52 per cent opposition supporters did not share the sentiment.

Similarly, both the rural and urban voters shared a fractured opinion on the issue. During the survey, while 52 per cent rural voters stressed that the killing of Zawahiri will make a difference to India's fight against terrorism, 56 per cent urban voters completely disagreed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor