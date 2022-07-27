IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Indians divided over the intent of Cong protests against ED questioning of Sonia

New Delhi, July 27 Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was interrogated for six hours on July 26 during the second round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

She appeared for the probe agency for the third round of interrogation on July 27. The 75-year-old leader was cross-examined by the investigating agency during the first round of questioning in the case on July 21. Congress leaders and party workers had staged protests in different parts of the country on July 26 against the questioning of their leader alleging vendetta politics by the Modi Government.

Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained by the Delhi Police for protesting near the Parliament House. The country's grand old party had held similar protests during the first round of questioning of Sonia Gandhi as well.

CVoter - IndiaTracker held an opinion poll on behalf of to know people's views about the intention of the protests by the Congress leader and party workers against the questioning of Sonia Gandhi. During the survey, people were divided in their views on the issue.

As per the survey data, while 52 per cent respondents said that Congressmen are holding protests to disrupt the cross-examination of Sonia Gandhi by the ED, 42 per cent respondents did not share the sentiment.

Predictably, the survey revealed a political divide in the views expressed by the NDA voters and opposition supporters on the issue. During the survey, 80 per cent of the NDA voters insisted that the Congress leaders and party workers held protests to create hurdles in the interrogation of Sonia Gandhi by the probe agency. At the same time, 67 per cent of opposition supporters disagreed and asserted that the senior Congress leader's questioning by the ED is a manifestation of vindictive politics.

During the survey, views of both the urban and rural voters were also divided on the issue. According to the survey data, while 51 per cent urban voters believe that Congress' protests aimed at creating disturbances in the ED action against Sonia Gandhi, 40 per cent urban voters disagreed with the sentiment. Similarly, while 53 per cent rural voters stressed that the main aim of the agitations by the Congress party is to create problems for the investigating agency, 47 per cent rural respondents expressed completely opposite views.

