IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Large proportion of Indians believe rise in live-in relations due to use & throw consumer culture

New Delhi, Sep 3 While hearing a divorce case, a bench of the Kerala High Court observed that matrimonial relationships have been affected by the 'use and throw' consumer culture and this is evident in the rise of live-in relationships as younger generations want to avoid responsibilities and liabilities.

The court said that the younger generation wants to enjoy free life and is avoiding marital relationships, which have been considered "solemn" since time immemorial with a sanctity attached to it.

"Nowadays, the younger generation thinks that marriage is an evil that could be avoided to enjoy free life without any liabilities or obligations. They would expand the word 'WIFE' as ‘Worry Invited For Ever' substituting the old concept of ‘Wise Investment For Ever'," the court said.

"The consumer culture of ‘use and throw' seems to have influenced our matrimonial relationships also. Live-in-relationships are on the rise, just to say good-bye when they fell apart."

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey on behalf of to know what people think about the observation made by the court.

The survey revealed surprising results, considering the fact that India has one of the lowest divorce rates in the world.

During the survey, while the biggest proportion of respondents, 48 per cent, completely agreed with the court's observation, 28 per cent partially agreed. The remaining 24 per cent were clueless.

As per the survey data, the biggest proportion of both male and female respondents fully agreed with the court's observation.

During the survey, 53 per cent male and 43 per cent female respondents stressed that the court has made the right observation. At the same time, 26 per cent male voters and 31 per cent female participants opined that they partially agree with the court's statement.

During the survey, more than 50 per cent of respondents from the young and older age group fully agreed to what the court said.

As per the survey data, 56 per cent of respondents in the 18-24 years category, 51 per cent of respondents from 25-34 years age group and 52 per cent of those above 55 years of age said that court's observation reflects society's reality of present times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor