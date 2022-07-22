IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Majority believe MP civic election results trailer of 2023 Assembly polls

New Delhi, July 22 The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh suffered a setback in the municipal elections in the state.

The party has lost seven municipal corporations. After the counting of votes of two phases, while the BJP won nine municipal corporations, the Congress registered victory in five.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and an independent candidate got one seat each. The local body elections in the state for a total of 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishads and 298 Nagar Parishads were held in two phases on July 6 and July 13.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey for to know the people's views about the results of local body election in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state in 2023.

During the survey, the majority of respondents - 66 per cent stressed that these election results should be seen as a prelude to the Assembly polls scheduled to be held next year. However, 34 per cent of the respondents disagreed with the sentiments.

Interestingly, during the survey, a majority of both the opposition and NDA voters opined that the municipal election results are a trailer of 2023 Assembly polls in the state.

As per the survey data, 68 per cent of opposition voters and 65 per cent of NDA supporters believe that the civic election results in the state are an indication of a larger political scenario in the state ahead of 2023 Assembly polls in the state.

Similarly, a majority of both the urban and rural voters said that results of Madhya Pradesh Municipal Elections are a curtain raiser for the next Assembly polls.

During the survey, 65 per cent urban voters and 64 per cent rural voters asserted that the outcome of local body elections is a trailer of the state Assembly elections slated to be held next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor