IANS CVoter Snap Poll: Majority feel fourth Covid wave is already upon us

New Delhi, June 17 Since March 2020, the Covid pandemic has caused widespread havoc in India, apart from the whole world. The country had to face one of the strictest lockdowns in the early phase of the pandemic, causing the GDP growth rate to collapse in the April-June quarter of 2020.

Then followed large scale deaths in the first wave; followed by even more deaths and stress during the second wave in April-May 2021.

In January 2022, the country faced a third wave of the pandemic though the extent of deaths was much lower because a large majority of the population had taken both the vaccine doses.

In the second week of June, despite booster doses, the number of new Covid cases has once again crossed 10,000 per day, the highest in almost four months.

One key reason for the spike in cases is people not following Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing masks in crowded places. So has India been confronted with a fourth wave of the pandemic?

A majority of Ind seem to think that a fourth wave is already upon us. This was revealed during a CVoter survey conducted on behalf of .

Overall, 62 per cent of the respondents felt that the fourth wave has already arrived, while 38 per cent did not share the sentiment.

Surprisingly, political and ideological divides were seen even on this non-partisan issue. While 45 per cent of NDA supporters felt the fourth wave has arrived, about 71 per cent of opposition supporters shared the same sentiment.

A rural-urban divide was also clearly visible. While about 50 per cent of urban respondents were of the opinion that the fourth wave has arrived, two thirds of rural respondents agreed with the contention.

Among other categories, there seemed to be no differences of opinion with a majority stating that the fourth wave has indeed arrived in the country.

