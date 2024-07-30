IANS Interview: Astonished by Rahul Gandhi's low-level discourse on Budget, says Jairam Thakur

Shimla, July 30 Himachal Pradesh's former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, in an exclusive interview with IANS, has hit out at Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during the discussion on Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

Thakur also took aim at the Sukhvinder Sukhu government of Himachal Pradesh, saying that the Congress regime has failed to fulfil promises it made to people before the Assembly elections.

Following are excerpts from the interview.

IANS: What is your reaction to Rahul Gandhi’s speech during the discussion on the Budget in Lok Sabha?

Jairam Thakur: I heard the statement and was truly astonished at how the Leader of the Opposition could engage in such low-level discourse on a crucial issue like the Budget. It would have been understandable if he had offered suggestions on the Budget, but he did not address the Budget at all. Instead, he spoke from a political standpoint, referencing Shiva’s procession and the Chakravyuh. Gandhi’s speech lacked substance; anyone who heard it would feel disappointed. He discussed the Budget on a very low level, and I would say it’s a misfortune for the country. He should have provided suggestions, data, and facts. But he had nothing, and he continued to speak politically. Anyone who heard his speech would be disheartened by the way he presented himself in the house.

IANS: With your efforts and the Central government's assistance, a medical device park was set to be established in Himachal. However, the state government returned the funds. What is your take on this?

Jairam Thakur: It was a significant achievement that, despite there being only three medical device parks across the country, Himachal Pradesh participated in an open bidding process when our government was in power. We successfully competed and secured one of these parks, which was expected to receive an additional investment of Rs 300 crore. The Central government had allocated approximately Rs 100 crore in aid for this project. I am astonished that, despite the budget being allocated and the work being assigned, the state government is now returning the funds. They claim they will set their own conditions, but once the project is allocated, there is no room for discussion. This has caused a significant loss for the state. The reality is that the entire issue seems to revolve around money, with some Congress leaders having vested interests. The cancellation of this project is a great misfortune for the state.

IANS: The Congress made several promises during the Assembly elections which they are now failing to fulfil. Do you think people might take to the streets?

Jairam Thakur: One thing is clear: while the state government claims to be facing financial difficulties, development work should still be ongoing. However, for the past 18 months, all projects have come to a standstill. Employees are demanding their salaries on time, but the state government has no funds. The false guarantees made by the Congress have led to a truly unfortunate situation. Congress promised ten guarantees, yet none have been fulfilled. This will likely lead to a major crisis for Congress in the future. People are protesting on the streets against Congress, and we have seen the impact in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP won all the Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh. Congress’s future looks bleak, and this is a certainty.

IANS: Do you think the Himachal government will last long?

Jairam Thakur: I would say that if the state’s interests are not being served and development work is halted, it will certainly be difficult for the government to remain in power. The public will eventually drive them out.

IANS: The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant decision on 'love jihad', extending the sentence from 10 years to life imprisonment. What is your view?

Jairam Thakur: This is a good decision considering the increasing number of incidents, especially in Uttar Pradesh and other states, where false claims ruin someone’s future. To prevent such incidents, stringent laws are required. If Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made this decision, I believe it is commendable.

IANS: The Congress alleges that you are trying to topple the state government and that several legislators are in contact with you. How do you respond?

Jairam Thakur: I want to repeatedly clarify that there has been no attempt from our side to topple the government. However, if such circumstances arise, we will certainly consider it. When we decide, Congress will face significant difficulties because it is divided into several factions internally. Congress is fragmented due to its own shortcomings. They blame us for the current situation, but we are not at fault. If they continue to blame us, it will only highlight Congress’s problematic future.

