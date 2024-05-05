IANS Interview: Caste important factor, citizens must know which community has how much population, says Rashid Alvi

New Delhi, May 5 A day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's renewed pitch for caste census, wealth redistribution and 'economic survey' at an event stirred controversy, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi in an exclusive conversation with IANS rallied support to his call and said that in a democratic country like India, citizens must be aware and informed of the population matrix.

"Caste is an important factor for us, for the country. Also, it is a burning issue before the electorate heading to cast their votes. Caste census will form the basis for balanced governance and create a level-playing field for all communities. Everybody should be aware which community has how much population in the country," Rashid Alvi told IANS, when questioned on Rahul Gandhi's call for wealth re-organisation.

Alvi also backed Rahul Gandhi's call for an economic survey and termed it as 'the need of hour'.

"Today, the nation's wealth has become a preserve of a few select businessmen and corporate houses. Only 10-15 businessmen account for the nation's whole assets while those at the bottom of the pyramid continues to remain in a miserable and wretched state," Alvi said.

"BJP claims to be providing free ration to 80 crore people but the fact is that rich people are only getting richer," he added.

Alvi also spoke on other issues including the terror attack on IAF members in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Saturday and said that the government's silence on such matters fuels doubts in the people's mind, much like it did during the Pulwama attack in 2019.

The Congress leader further sought to poke fun at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by claiming that the latter is taking solace in the company of deities and is hoping to win the election with their blessings only.

He said that the BJP was staring at defeat in the ongoing elections, and they have no option left but to stay dependent on the Hindu deities in the elections.

"Silence has creeped into the ranks of BJP's over '400 paar' goal. All top leaders of the party are silent on '400 paar' slogan. A scenario has emerged where the party is not seen in a position even to form a government... leave aside the ambitious 400 seats mark," he said.

